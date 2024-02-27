Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio arrive in China ahead of State Visit 

Beijing, China, Tuesday 27 February 2024 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio have arrived in Beijing, China, ahead of a State Visit that is scheduled from 28 February to 2 March.

President Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio are in China at the invitation extended by the President of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Xi Jinping, with the aim of strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

During their time in China, President Bio is expected to hold meetings with high-ranking officials in Government including the Premier of China, His Excellency Li Qiang and the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Zhao Leji.

President Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio will be graciously hosted by President Xi Jinping and the two leaders will engage in official talks to discuss areas of mutual cooperation.

As part of the State Visit, there will be a Roundtable Investment Forum, which will bring together numerous investors and representatives from organizations such as the Chinese Chamber of Commerce. President Bio will have the honor of delivering the keynote address and engage with investors and companies on the margins of the Forum.

The State Visit will culminate in the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree upon President Bio by the China University of Geosciences in Wuhan Province.

