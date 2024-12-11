Sierra Leone’s President Bio Opens Salone Civic Festival, Challenges Youth To Drive Positive Change

Freetown, Sierra Leone, Wednesday, December 10, 2024 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has called on the youth of Sierra Leone to take an active role in transforming their communities through positive contributions. He delivered this message at the formal opening of the Salone Civic Festival, held at the Miatta Conference Hall in Freetown. The program, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Information and Civic Education, aims to foster national unity, shared responsibility, and sustainable development.

In his keynote address, President Bio underscored the essence of civic education as a national movement that defines Sierra Leone’s identity, aspirations, and shared responsibilities. He explained that the initiative was introduced shortly after he assumed office to address the nation’s drift from its core values.

He quoted former United States President John F. Kennedy’s inspiring statement in his 1961 inaugural address, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”. He concluded by issuing a challenge to the nation’s youth, urging them to excel in their communities and become ambassadors of positive change.

Minister of Information and Civic Education, Chernor Bah, outlined the significance of the event, focusing on its vision to promote love for Sierra Leone, enhance food security, heal societal divisions, prioritize environmental cleanliness, embrace digitalization, and inspire collective responsibility under the theme, Sierra Leone Is Bigger Than All of Us.

Quoting, “It is in the minds of men that war is crafted, and it is in our minds that we create peace,” Minister Bah commended President Bio for his foresight in establishing the Ministry of Civic Education, the first of its kind in Africa. He noted that this visionary step has positioned Sierra Leone as a leader on the continent in promoting civic responsibility.

Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Nabeela Farida Tunis, highlighted her ministry’s role in advancing civic education through the “Tourism for All Campaign”. She explained that the campaign has successfully united Sierra Leoneans across the country’s regions, North, South, East, and West, while fostering mutual respect and an appreciation of the nation’s rich cultural heritage. She added that her ministry is working closely with relevant partners to ensure the tourism sector achieves sustainable growth and thrives, further aligning with the broader goals of civic education.

Dr. Stefanie Brinkel, Country Representative of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Germany, expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Information and Civic Education for creating a platform to promote civic awareness. She emphasized that civic education is not merely an academic exercise but the cornerstone of any functioning democracy and reaffirmed her organization’s commitment to fostering leadership and social responsibility across all sectors in Sierra Leone.

The launch of the Salone Civic Festival Program marks a significant step in redefining Sierra Leone’s national identity and values. By challenging the youth to lead by example and fostering partnerships across sectors, the initiative underscores the collective responsibility of all Sierra Leoneans to build a united, sustainable, and prosperous nation. President Bio’s call to action serves as a rallying cry for citizens to embrace civic education as the cornerstone of progress and peace.