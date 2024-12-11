Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commends EU And Partners For Supporting National Peace Dialogue

State House, Freetown, Tuesday, December 10, 2024 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has expressed gratitude to the European Union (EU), the United States Ambassador, the British High Commissioner, and other development partners for their support in fostering peace and dialogue between the Government of Sierra Leone and the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party. The President made these remarks during the annual European Union-Sierra Leone political partnership dialogue held at State House.

“Over the years, with support from our partners, we have been implementing political reforms in Sierra Leone. A key element of the social contract between my government and the people is to ensure security, boost the economy, and introduce reforms that create a conducive environment for the private sector to thrive and generate jobs,” the President said.

Highlighting achievements under his administration, President Bio noted that economic reforms have attracted foreign investments in sectors such as mining, agriculture, and manufacturing. He emphasized that Sierra Leone has become a net exporter of cooking oil and other products to neighboring countries.

“My government remains steadfast in its commitment to democracy and the rule of law, which are the cornerstones of sustainable development,” he added.

President Bio reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to combating corruption, citing the pivotal role of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). He highlighted record recoveries of stolen public funds and Sierra Leone’s consistently high performance in international anti-corruption indices.

“The ACC, alongside the Audit Service and the National Public Procurement Authority, has significantly contributed to closing loopholes and improving governance,” he remarked.

Reflecting on Sierra Leone’s return to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member, President Bio described it as a generational achievement symbolizing the country’s transformation from war to peace.

“The United Nations Security Council urgently needs reform. Its imbalanced composition undermines its effectiveness. Sierra Leone will continue advocating for these reforms to address the historical injustice against Africa,” he stated.

The President also extended an invitation to international investors, assuring them of an improved business climate bolstered by economic and governance reforms. “Our vision is a food-secure, economically vibrant Sierra Leone. We remain committed to fostering a new era of cooperation with the European Union and other partners,” he concluded.

EU Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Jacek Jankowski, lauded the partnership between the EU and Sierra Leone, noting the significance of the political dialogue.

“President Bio’s impressive participation at this high-level dialogue demonstrates Sierra Leone’s dedication to our partnership,” he said, adding that the invitation for EU electoral observation further underscores the comprehensive nature of their cooperation.

Ambassador Jankowski referenced the October 2023 Agreement and the Tripartite Committee’s work, which yielded 80 key recommendations for governance and reforms.

“The cornerstone of our cooperation is strengthening institutional capacity and combating corruption. Significant strides, such as the Anti-Corruption Commission Act of 2019 and the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2024, position Sierra Leone as a more attractive destination for foreign investment, including from Europe,” he noted.

Acknowledging the severe impacts of climate change on Sierra Leone, the EU Ambassador emphasized the need to balance addressing energy poverty with promoting inclusive economic growth.

“We recognize Sierra Leone’s exemplary role in the multilateral arena. President Bio’s advocacy reinforces the African Union’s call for fairer representation of Africa at the UNSC,” he said.

The EU pledged its continued support to Sierra Leone’s development efforts, including a budgetary allocation of 275 million Leones. “By working together and remaining committed to shared priorities, we can build a more prosperous, equitable, and sustainable Sierra Leone,” Ambassador Jankowski concluded.