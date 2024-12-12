Newly Appointed Ambassadors Present Credentials To President Julius Maada Bio At State House

State House, Freetown, Sierra Leone, 12 December, 2024 – Three newly appointed Ambassadors presented their letters of credence to His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio in a formal ceremony held at State House on Thursday, 12th December 2024, marking the commencement of their diplomatic missions in Sierra Leone.

The distinguished diplomats included H.E. Rasha Soliman Mohi Edpin Soliman, Ambassador-Designate to the Arab Republic of Egypt; H.E. Julien Yombouno, Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Guinea; and H.E. Carole Van Eyll, Ambassador-Designate of the Kingdom of Belgium.

President Bio warmly welcomed the diplomats, reiterating Sierra Leone’s dedication to fostering meaningful partnerships that advance mutual interests. He underscored the critical role of diplomacy in promoting peace, development, and economic growth. “Sierra Leone is committed to being a reliable partner in the global community, as we collectively work towards addressing pressing challenges such as climate change, health crises, and economic disparities,” President Bio stated.

Speaking during the ceremony, The Three Ambassadors commended President Bio for his leadership and emphasized their dedication to improving relations, highlighting the importance of fostering mutual benefits and deeper ties.

This presentation of credentials underscores Sierra Leone’s dedication to diplomacy and international collaboration, as the nation continues to build meaningful partnerships on the global stage.

