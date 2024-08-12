President Julius Maada Bio Launches Sierra Leone Peacebuilding Art Exhibition at the United Nations

United Nations Headquarters, New York, Monday, 12 August 2024 – Today, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio officially inaugurated the Sierra Leone Peacebuilding Art Exhibition at the United Nations, a poignant showcase of the nation’s journey toward peace and reconciliation.

“I am profoundly delighted to officially open this extraordinary Art Exhibition on Peacebuilding in Sierra Leone,” President Bio stated during the opening ceremony, emphasising the exhibition’s significance as a testament to the resilience and strength of Sierra Leone’s people.

Reflecting on his personal connection to the peacebuilding process, President Bio shared, “My involvement in Conflict Resolution and Peace Building is not just professional, but deeply personal. I have been on this journey since I was a young man in the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, even researching the concepts for my doctoral degree course before the call to serve in the highest office of our land in 2018.”

His words highlighted the deep personal commitment that has driven Sierra Leone’s ongoing efforts to consolidate peace through dialogue, truth-telling, and the establishment of robust institutions.

The exhibition brings together pivotal elements of Sierra Leone’s transitional justice process, including the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the Special Court for Sierra Leone, and the Monument and Relic Commission.

“Through the Exhibition and collaborative efforts to put it together, we have combined the three elements of memory, truth-telling, and accountability, the key pillars of our transitional justice process,” President Bio explained, underscoring the importance of memorialisation in healing and preventing future conflicts. The exhibition serves as a powerful reminder of the lessons learned from Sierra Leone’s civil conflict and the enduring commitment to peace.

As the world gathers to witness this exhibition, President Bio’s message is clear: “Let us work together, hand in hand, to create a world where peace is not a distant dream but a lived reality for all.” The Sierra Leone Peacebuilding Art Exhibition at the United Nations stands as a tribute to the collective efforts of individuals, communities, and nations in building and sustaining peace.

