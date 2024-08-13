UN Secretary-General António Guterres Commends President Julius Maada Bio’s Leadership on UN Security Council Reform, Reaffirms Support for Africa’s Increased Representation

United Nations Headquarters, New York, Tuesday 13 August 2024 – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has praised Sierra Leone’s President, His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, for his leadership in steering the debate on United Nations Security Council reform.

In a bilateral meeting, Secretary-General Guterres reiterated his strong support for Africa’s increased representation on the Council, acknowledging the historical injustices that have long sidelined the continent and expressed satisfaction with the recent debate, noting the positive responses from all members regarding the need for reform.

He emphasised his commitment to rectifying the historical underrepresentation of Africa on the Security Council, stating, “I want to congratulate you on the extraordinary success in yesterday’s debate. Also, your role and voice have been positive in the Sahel, and we want to express our appreciation.”

President Bio, in turn, thanked the Secretary-General for his unwavering support and called on the international community to act on its commitments. He also highlighted the worsening security situation in the Sahel, stressing the need for continued attention and action.

“We admire you as a continent not only because you have stood by us, but also because you have spoken against injustice in the structure of the Security Council. I will also continue to promote peace and stability in the Sahel region,” President Bio affirmed.

