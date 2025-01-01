Menu

News Post

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Fatima Maada Bio Celebrate New Year’s Day Mass In His Hometown, Tihun, Southern Sierra Leone

Tihun Town, Sogbini Chiefdom, Bonthe District, Wednesday, 1 January 2025* – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio joined Catholic worshippers at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tihun to celebrate the New Year’s Day Mass.This annual New Year’s tradition reflects President Bio’s connection to his hometown and his family’s commitment to celebrating significant milestones within the local community.

In his New Year’s address to the congregation, President Bio expressed profound gratitude to God for life and the blessings bestowed upon Sierra Leone. He encouraged the Christian community to remain faithful and thankful for the progress achieved in the past year while looking forward to a brighter 2025.

Reflecting on his government’s accomplishments, President Bio highlighted strides in peace, stability, and national cohesion. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the church, the local community, and the nation at large. “We are grateful for the progress we have made and pray for God’s continued guidance and protection as we strive for a prosperous Sierra Leone,” he said, concluding with warm wishes for a happy and prosperous New Year.

The solemn New Year’s Day Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church underscored a spirit of unity, gratitude, and hope for a promising year ahead.

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Fatima Maada Bio Feed Orphans, Physically Challenged Persons, And Vulnerable Groups In Bo City

Jonathan’s Child Care Ministries, Bo City – Monday, 30 December 2024 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, alongside First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio and their family, demonstrated

Read More »
December 31, 2024 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram