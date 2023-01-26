Menu

Opening Statement by His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of The Republic of Sierra Leone, At the Sierra Leone Boardroom Session At The Dakar 2 Summit on Feed Africa Food Sovereignty and Resilience Thursday 26th January 2023

Opening Statement By H.E. Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, At the Sierra Leone Boardroom Session At the Dakar 2 Summit 26th January 2023

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Declares Agricultural Transformation as Priority for Second Term in Office, Calls on Development Partners to Support Country’s Food and Agriculture Delivery Compact

Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, 26 January 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has declared agricultural transformation as a priority for his second term in office and, therefore, called

