Menu

News Post

Remarks by H.E., Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, On the Occasion of Signing into Law the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Bill 2022, Foreign Service Academy, Freetown – 19 January 2023

Remarks by H.E., Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, On the Occasion of Signing into Law the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Bill 2022, Freetown - 19 January 2023

Download PDF Document Here…

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Signs Landmark Gender Equality Law, Celebrates Women and Urges More Women Political Representation in the Elections

Foreign Service Academy, Freetown, Thursday 19 January 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has signed into law the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Bill 2022, now GEWE

Read More »
January 19, 2023 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram