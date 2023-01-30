Remarks by His Excellency, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, on the Occasion of The Official Launch of the ID Card Production and ID Verification System, State House – 30 January 2023

Radisson Blu, Freetown, Tuesday 31 January 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has presided over the signing of a multimillion-dollar Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention project, RESPITE,
State House, Freetown, Monday 30 January 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has officially launched the country’s first securitised multi-purpose identification card and identification verification system, saying
Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, 26 January 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has declared agricultural transformation as a priority for his second term in office and, therefore, called