His Excellency, President Bio Makes A Call To Action By The Media At Annual Presidential Media Cocktail

Country Lodge, Freetown, Sierra Leone, 10 December, 2024 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has said in a keynote delivered at the Annual Presidential Media Cocktail, held at the prestigious Country Lodge in Freetown that the press is the conscience of our nation and commended journalists for their vital contribution to shaping Sierra Leone’s narrative. The event, attended by notable figures from Sierra Leone’s media fraternity, underscored the critical role of a free and responsible press in fostering democracy, national unity, and development.

Highlighting their responsibility to report with integrity and amplify marginalized voices, he emphasized that a well-informed society is better equipped to advocate for justice, hold leaders accountable, and demand good governance. The Cocktail’s theme, “Strengthening Press Freedom: A Shared Goal”, echoed Sierra Leone’s commitment to fostering a vibrant media landscape. President Bio reaffirmed press freedom as a constitutional right and a cornerstone of democracy.

“

The nation has made significant strides, climbing from 74th to 64th place in global press freedom rankings, and achieving an impressive 91% score for freedom of information in the MCC scorecard for the 2025 Financial year” President Bio said.

To further support the media, the President announced an increase in the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) subvention to Le 2.5 billion old leones for 2025. He also detailed efforts to implement the National Media Policy and establish the National Fund for Public Interest Media (NaFPIM-SL).

Reflecting on his administration’s accomplishments, President Bio highlighted significant milestones, including the $480 million Millennium Challenge Corporation Energy Compact, the largest per capita investment in the subregion, which was celebrated as a historic win for Sierra Leone, and the FEED SALONE initiative, which has mobilized over $1 billion, expanded rice cultivation to over 600,000 hectares, and reduced the import bill for key food items.

President Bio also reiterated that under his leadership, Sierra Leone has expanded its economy, educed inflation, improved its trade balance, and stabilized the exchange rate. In addition, the President said that as President of the United Nations Security Council in August 2024, he championed Africa’s representation in global governance, earning international recognition.

President Bio outlined a progressive media agenda focused on sustainability, innovation, and funding. He said that building on the success of the 2022 Media Viability and Investment Conference, his administration is working to enhance advertising policies and foster partnerships for media development. He also called on journalists to embrace responsibility, ethical standards, and continuous capacity building. Independent investigative journalism, he stressed, remains crucial for uncovering truths that serve the public good.

The President urged stakeholders, including government, media professionals, civil society, and the public to unite in strengthening the media. “A free press is not only a privilege but also a responsibility we carry together,” he remarked.

In his conclusion, President Bio expressed his gratitude to the media for their dedication and resilience. He toasted to Sierra Leone’s unity, freedom, and justice, closing the evening with a hopeful vision for a stronger, more inclusive press that uplifts the nation.

President Bio’s address serves as both a celebration of achievements and a call to action. As Sierra Leone navigates an era of digital transformation and global challenges, the role of a free, responsible, and innovative media remains indispensable in shaping the nation’s future.