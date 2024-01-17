National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Presents New Leadership and Plans for Olympic Games

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 17 January 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received the newly elected executive of the National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone, NOC-SL, presented by the Minister of Sports, Madam Augusta James Teima, to discuss their successes and challenges.

President of NOC-SL, Prince Vandy Sualley, thanked President Bio for making time to receive them, adding that it had always been a tradition for them to pay a courtesy visit and present the new leadership.

He said the Committee had also agreed to present the President with a plaque, on behalf of the African Olympics Committee in recognition of his support and contributions to games and sports.

Mr Sualley also presented an invitation letter for the upcoming Olympic Games, scheduled to hold in Paris, France this year. During those games, he assured the President of their commitment to raising the country’s flag.

In his brief response, President Bio thanked and appreciated the Committee for the courtesy call while congratulating them on their new roles. He admonished them to do their best to ensure that they motivated other people looking forward to participating in the games.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl