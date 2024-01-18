Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Bids Farewell to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Expresses Hope for More Bilateral Achievements

State House, Freetown Thursday 18 January 2024 – Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Sierra Leone, His Excellency KIM Young Chae, has paid a farewell courtesy to His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, where he expressed hope for more bilateral agreements and cooperation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Timothy Musa Kabba, stated the purpose of the occasion and presented the outgoing Ambassador to the President. He noted that a journey that started a few years ago had turned into a meaningful relationship.

The Minister also pointed out that Ambassador KIM Young Chae had been able to advance bilateral relations between the two countries, especially by supporting in agriculture, healthcare, education, and the country’s Foreign Service Academy.

Ambassador KIM thanked His Excellency for granting him the opportunity to bid farewell and for his personal support and encouragement toward improving the relationship between the two countries.

He highlighted some significant progress in their bilateral relationship with meaningful gains and achievements ranging from the celebration of their 60-year friendship recently to the appointment of a consul.

The Ambassador also reminded the President that they had achieved several objectives together and that they were looking forward to opening the Korean Embassy in Freetown, making huge investments in the agriculture sector that would include training farmers and introducing a new variety of seeds.

In his response, President Bio thanked the outgoing Ambassador for his service and expressed how great it was working with him. He acknowledged that quite a lot had happened and used the opportunity, on behalf of the government and people of Sierra Leone, to thank him for everything he had done to deepen their relationship.”

He noted that the Republic of Korea was a great country that had accomplished quite a lot, adding that he was happy that they had forged that relationship, and under his leadership, they had also broadened and deepened that connection.

President Bio assured the Ambassador that he was welcome to Sierra Leone and should feel free to come back at any time and wished him well in his next duty.

