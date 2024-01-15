Opposition Leaders of Parliament Pay Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Condemn the November 26, 2023 Attempted Coup, Discuss Accountable Governance

State House, Freetown, Monday 15 January 2024 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has received the leadership of the opposition All People’s Congress, APC, in the House of Parliament.

The Members of Parliament called at the presidency to discuss how they as the opposition can support effective governance and condemned the failed attempted coup of 26 November 2023.

Minority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Abdul Kargbo, on behalf of his colleagues, expressed gratitude to President Bio for meeting them at a crucial time in the country’s governance and expressed admiration for his leadership style.

He reaffirmed that they wanted “the government to succeed at all costs” and used the opportunity to condemn the 26th November 2023 failed coup. He expressed their full support and commitment to joining the government to ensure that a proper investigation into the incident was done.

Hon. Kargbo spoke about the role of the opposition in governance and assured, not only to support the government but to also ensure that they hold the government accountable in the interest of democracy and development.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio responded by first thanking the members of Parliament for the courtesy visit and for also condemning the failed attempted coup on 26th November 2023.

He said as a politician and a citizen, he believes that “politics is dialogue, dialogue, and dialogue”. His Excellency stressed that it was good for all to learn from each other and to address differences in the interest of peace and national cohesion.

