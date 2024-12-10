Menu

December 10 2024 EU-Sierra Leone Political Partnership Dialogue – Joint communiqué issued at the end of discussions

The annual Political Partnership Dialogue between the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone and the European Union (EU) took place today at State House in Freetown. The session was chaired by H.E. Rtd. Brigadier General Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, and attended by ministers and senior government officials, while European Union Ambassador Jacek Jankowski co-chaired, accompanied by the ambassadors of Ireland –Ambassador Aidan Fitzpatrick–, and Spain –Ambassador Ángel Carrascal Gutiérrez–,  the deputy heads of missions of Denmark, Germany and Hungary, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain. Details will follow soon.

