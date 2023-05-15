Keynote Address by His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio on the Occasion of the Turning-Of-The-Sod Ceremony of the American International University at the 34 Military Hospital on Monday – 15th May 2023

Myohaung Officers’ Mess, Wilberforce, Freetown, Monday 15 May 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned the start of work of the American International University at the
Wizard Complex, Dambala Road, Bo City, Saturday 13 May 2023 – Executive members of the National Grand Coalition, NGC, have endorsed the alliance their party leader, Dr Kandeh Kulleh Yumkela,
State House, Freetown, Thursday 11 May 2023 – United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, Her Excellency Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee with her delegation, accompanied by the United Nations Resident Coordinator