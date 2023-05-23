Menu

News Post

An Abridged Version of SLPP Maifesto 2023 Launched by Candidate Julius Maada Bio at the Eastern Technical University in Kenema – 23 May 2023

An Abridged Version of SLPP Maifesto 2023 Launched by Candidate Julius Maada Bio at the Eastern Technical University in Kenema - 23 May 2023

Download PDF Document Here…

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Turns Sod for The Construction of The 34 Military Hospital-American International University Sierra Leone, Says He Looks Forward to a World Class Facility

Myohaung Officers’ Mess, Wilberforce, Freetown, Monday 15 May 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned the start of work of the American International University at the

Read More »
May 15, 2023 No Comments

NGC National Executive, Members Endorse Alliance With SLPP Party Ahead of June Elections, Assure Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio of Massive Voter Turnout

Wizard Complex, Dambala Road, Bo City, Saturday 13 May 2023 – Executive members of the National Grand Coalition, NGC, have endorsed the alliance their party leader, Dr Kandeh Kulleh Yumkela,

Read More »
May 13, 2023 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram