An Abridged Version of SLPP Maifesto 2023 Launched by Candidate Julius Maada Bio at the Eastern Technical University in Kenema – 23 May 2023

Eastern Technical University, Kenema City, Tuesday 23 May 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, who is seeking a second 5-year term mandate as the standard-bearer for the
Myohaung Officers’ Mess, Wilberforce, Freetown, Monday 15 May 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned the start of work of the American International University at the
Wizard Complex, Dambala Road, Bo City, Saturday 13 May 2023 – Executive members of the National Grand Coalition, NGC, have endorsed the alliance their party leader, Dr Kandeh Kulleh Yumkela,