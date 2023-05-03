Menu

News Post

Remarks by His Excellency, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at the Launch of the National Payment Switch at the Bank of Sierra Leone Staff Recreation Complex, Kingtom – Wednesday, 3rd May 2023

Remarks by H.E, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at the Launch of the National Payment Switch, Bank of Sierra Leone Staff Recreation Complex, Kingtom - Wed, 3rd May 2023

Download PDF Document Here…

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches National Payments Switch, Thanks World Bank for Sharing His Government’s Vision and Fourth Industrial Revolution Agenda

Bank of Sierra Leone Staff Recreation Complex, Kingtom, Wednesday 3 May 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has formally launched the National Payments Switch Service, a banking

Read More »
May 3, 2023 No Comments

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Completes Nomination Process As Candidate for the SLPP, Commits to Peaceful Elections, and Assures of Development and Security

ECSL Headquarters, Tower Hill, Freetown, Tuesday 2 May 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, Presidential Candidate of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party, SLPP, and Vice President

Read More »
May 2, 2023 No Comments

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Accepts Former C4C Members of Parliament to SLPP to Help Correct Social Injustices in Kono, Looks Forward to Taking All Political Seats in the District

Koidu City, Kono District, Sunday 30 April 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has accepted and endorsed the declarations of three former Coalition for Change, C4C, Members

Read More »
April 30, 2023 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram