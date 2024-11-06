IFAD Regional Director, Heads Of Global Energy Agencies Pay Courtesy Call On Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Pledge Support To The Country

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 5 November 2024 – The Regional Director of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and leaders from global energy agencies paid courtesy call on His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio at State House to express their collective support for the country’s energy, agricultural, and climate initiatives.

The delegation included the Regional Director of IFAD’s West and Central Africa Division, the Vice President of the Global Energy Alliance for Peace and People (GEAPP), the Deputy CEO of Sustainable Energy for All, the head of the Danish Energy Agency, the head of the African division of the International Atomic Energy Agency, among others.

Hon. Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkela, Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Climate Change, Renewable Energy, and Food Security, introduced the guests and expressed gratitude to President Bio for hosting them. He noted the importance of their involvement in Sierra Leone’s Energy Transition Plan and Green Growth, which aims to enhance sustainable energy access and foster green growth.

On behalf of the delegation, Mr. Bernard Mwinyel Hien, Regional Director of IFAD’s West and Central Africa Division, expressed appreciation to President Bio for his warm welcome and for his dedication to renewable energy and climate action, as well as his vision for boosting the nation’s agricultural capacity for food security. He highlighted how global efforts have decreased hunger in developed countries, yet challenges persist in Africa. He stated, “When we see governments like yours committing to food security and energy, we are proud to partner with you, and all partners will support your vision to realize these goals.”

In his response, President Bio thanked the visiting leaders for their initial commitments made at the Vienna conference and for their willingness to turn those promises into actionable support for Sierra Leone.

The President reiterated his commitment to enhancing food system through his flagship Feed Salone program, acknowledging that sustainable energy is crucial for achieving food security in the face of climate change.

He emphasized the complexities surrounding the intersections of energy, climate change, and agriculture, but expressed confidence, having heard from experts at the launch of the Energy Transition Plan and Green Growth, that “we have to get it right by increasing productivity.” He declared, “I want to feed my country, reduce the cost of importation, and use our youthful population to engage in climate-smart farming.”

The President expressed gratitude to the team for their commitment, noting that as a small nation, Sierra Leone is eager to progress with the aid of supportive partners.