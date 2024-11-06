Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Ethiopia For World Without Hunger Conference

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Tuesday 5 November 2024 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio,has arrived in Ethiopia as a special guest and speaker at the World Without Hunger Conference, scheduled to take place from November 5-7, 2024, in Addis Ababa. This important gathering, co-hosted by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the African Union Commission, and the Ethiopian Government, aims to tackle the pressing issues of global hunger and food security that impact millions around the globe.

The conference brings together heads of state and government, ministers, UN representatives, private sector leaders, and civil society organizations, all dedicated to devising innovative strategies to combat hunger and foster robust food systems. Discussions, bolstered by technical support from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, will focus on crucial areas such as boosting domestic food production, enhancing irrigation systems, improving rural infrastructure, advancing livestock development, increasing value-added agricultural practices, establishing social safety nets, and ensuring effective disaster response.

By participating in the High-level Political Forum, President Bio will underscore Sierra Leone’s efforts to enhance food security and its commitment to the global mission of eradicating hunger. He is anticipated to share valuable insights from Sierra Leone’s experiences, focusing on policies designed to elevate agricultural productivity, empower rural economies, and promote sustainable farming practices that ensure food availability and access for all citizens.

President Bio’s participation highlights Sierra Leone’s dedication to fostering global prosperity and resilience. He is expected to partake in strategic dialogues with various world leaders, stakeholders, and development partners to reinforce collaborations aimed at advancing food security and nutritional health across Africa and beyond.