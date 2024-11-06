Deputy Head Of Mission To Brussels Bids Farewell To President Bio, Commits To Effectively Represent Sierra Leone

State House, Freetown, Tuesday, 5 November 2024 – The Deputy Head of Sierra Leone’s Mission to Brussels and the European Union, Mrs. Asmaa James, has bid farewell to His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, at State House. Her Excellency, Mrs. James, assured the President of her commitment to collaborating closely with the Ambassador to represent Sierra Leone effectively and uphold the mandates entrusted to her by the government and people of Sierra Leone.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Timothy Musa Kabba, introduced Deputy Ambassador James to President Bio, informing him that she had recently completed her legislative approval by the Sierra Leone Parliament to serve in Brussels. He noted that the farewell ceremony marked an important occasion for the Deputy Ambassador, her family, and the nation, as she prepares to assume her new role in Europe.

Expressing gratitude to President Bio for her appointment, Mrs. James acknowledged the opportunity to transition from her previous career as a journalist, where she engaged extensively with EU programs, to now representing Sierra Leone in Brussels. She remarked on the smooth and fruitful transition into her new position, emphasizing the significance of her role.

Deputy Ambassador James highlighted the numerous relationships she has already fostered with representatives from various EU member countries and assured President Bio that she would work closely with the Ambassador to ensure they uphold the interests of Sierra Leone and effectively execute their duties in line with the government’s expectations.

President Bio congratulated Deputy Ambassador James on her appointment, expressing confidence in her ability to handle the demands of her new role. He emphasized the importance of maintaining robust diplomatic engagement with the European Union, noting that while the task may be challenging, he believes that both the Ambassador and Deputy Ambassador are well-equipped to strengthen Sierra Leone’s bilateral ties with the EU. President Bio encouraged Mrs. James to reach out as needed, reiterating his support and best wishes for her success in her mission.