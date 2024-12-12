New Bike Riders’ Union Executive Meets President Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio, Discusses Transport Sector Enhancements

State House, Freetown, Tuesday, December 10, 2024 –His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio have hosted the newly elected executive members of the Sierra Leone National Bike Riders’ Union at State House. The meeting reinforced the government’s commitment to improving the transport sector and fostering youth employment opportunities. This historic occasion marked the first formal engagement between the union’s executive and President Bio at State House, signifying its growing recognition as a key stakeholder in national development, since the union held its national elections on May 5, 2024, resulting in the peaceful selection of Mr. Ishmael Sandy as President.

In her introductory remarks, First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio praised the union for its dedication to national progress and underscored the significance of their meeting with the President. She emphasized the union’s potential to create jobs and drive economic activities, particularly for young people across the country. While formally presenting the new executiveto the President, she commended their efforts in maintaining cohesion and advancing the interests of the transport sector.

President Bio congratulated the newly elected executive and acknowledged their pivotal role in Sierra Leone’s development. He highlighted the essential contributions of bike riders in facilitating the movement of people and goods, describing them as an indispensable part of the nation’s economy.

“When the economy is moving, you are the sector driving it,” he stated. “When goods arrive through the seaport, you ensure they reach their destinations. The transport sector is vital, and I commend you for abiding by the laws of the land and maintaining peace even during challenging times” the President remarked.

Reflecting on the country’s transportation history, President Bio reaffirmed his government’s commitment to revitalizing the sector and supporting initiatives that promote public safety and economic growth. He also commended the union for their resilience during the disruptions of November 2023 and their peaceful conduct in the aftermath of the August 10 insurrection.

Mr. Ishmael Sandy, the newly elected President of the Bike Riders’ Union, expressed profound gratitude to First Lady Fatima Bio for her steadfast support and facilitation of the meeting. He pledged the union’s full collaboration with the government to enhance the transport sector and contribute to Sierra Leone’s progress.

The meeting underscored the government’s acknowledgment of the Bike Riders’ Union as a critical partner in national development. It also highlighted the shared commitment to fostering unity and collaboration among all sectors to advance the country’s growth.