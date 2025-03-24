Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Fatima Bio Join Family And Friends In Memorial Service For Late Madam Agnes Deen-Jalloh

St. John Paul II Quasi Church, Grafton, Sunday, 23 March 2025 – His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, and other cabinet ministers joined family members, Catholic Church leaders, and mourners to commemorate the first death anniversary of the late Mrs. Agnes Ann-Marie Deen-Jalloh.

The memorial and tribute service, held at St. John Paul II Quasi Church in Grafton, celebrated the life and legacy of the late Madam Agnes, a devout Catholic and cherished member of her community. The solemn occasion was attended by the first family, members of the Bio and Jalloh families, and numerous well-wishers.

The First Scripture Reading, taken from Exodus 3:1–8a, 13-15, was delivered by Madam Sarah Din Kargbo. The passage recounts Moses’ encounter with the burning bush, where God calls upon him:

“When the Lord saw that he had gone over to look, God called him from within the bush, ‘Moses! Moses!’ And Moses said, ‘Here I am.’

‘Do not come any closer,’ God said. ‘Take off your sandals, for the place where you are standing is holy ground.’”

During his homily, Rev. Fr. Cornelius O. Apili, S.J., the officiating priest, reminded the congregation that God sees the sincerity of the heart rather than mere physical presence. He emphasized the importance of loyalty and genuine relationships, urging the faithful to reflect on their interactions with one another. He further stressed the significance of seeking and granting forgiveness, noting that forgiveness brings peace of mind not only to the offended but also to the offender.

Dr. Susan Roberts, President of the Church Women’s Association, delivered a tribute on behalf of Catholic women, describing the service as a moment of reflection and gratitude for the life of Madam Agnes. She highlighted the deceased’s unwavering faith and commitment to the church and encouraged the congregation to prepare for life’s inevitable end with faith and devotion.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Madam Rubiatu Juma Deen-Jalloh expressed profound gratitude to all who came to celebrate her mother’s life. She thanked the Catholic Church community in Sierra Leone for their continued prayers and support.

In his closing remarks, Rev. Fr. Samuel Von Tucker expressed appreciation to the clergy and church members for welcoming the congregation to honor their loved one. He prayed for the eternal rest of Madam Agnes and all the faithfully departed.

The memorial service was a touching tribute to a life well lived, reinforcing the values of faith, love, and community.