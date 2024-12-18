Guinea’s President Mamady Doumbouya Sends Special Envoy to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Reaffirms Deepening Bilateral Relationship

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 17 December 2024 – The Head of State of the Republic of Guinea, President Mamadi Doumbouya, sent a special envoy, Dr Morissanda Kouyaté, who doubles as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and Guineans Abroad, to His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral relationship.

During the visit, Minister Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté, thanked President Bio for the warm welcome extended to the delegation and conveyed heartfelt greetings from President Doumbouya.

He briefed President Bio on the situation of Sierra Leoneans in Guinea and expressed sincere regrets. Minister Morissanda Kouyaté reaffirmed their Government’s resolve to further cultivate the ties between the two neighboring countries.

In response, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio welcomed the special envoy to Sierra Leone and thanked the team for their visit. He reminded them that Sierra Leone and Guinea are not only neighbouring countries but also the citizens are regarded as brothers and sisters.

President Bio expressed his displeasure about the treatment of Sierra Leoneans in Guinea, pointing out the importance of constructive engagement in addressing challenges. However, he reiterated his government’s commitment to strengthening not only bilateral relationship but also overcoming challenges.