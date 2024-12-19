Sierra Leone’s President Bio Commissions State-Of-The-Art School Of Midwifery In Kenema City, Eastern Sierra Leone

Kenema City, Thursday, 19 December 2024 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio today commissioned the first state-of-the-art School of Midwifery in Kenema District, marking a pivotal moment in Sierra Leone’s journey toward improved healthcare. The commissioning ceremony was chaired by Mr. Gbessay Ngobeh, Resident Minister of the Eastern Region, who praised the President for his transformative infrastructure projects in the Eastern region, particularly in Kenema City.

Mr. Ngobeh commended President Bio’s enduring legacy, highlighting the new School of Midwifery as a milestone for the district. He urged the community to seize the opportunity, emphasizing that education remains key to personal and national success.

The Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Austin Demby, expressed gratitude to President Bio for his visionary leadership and unwavering support for the health sector. He noted that this commitment has significantly reduced infant mortality rates across the country. Dr. Demby also acknowledged the pivotal role of midwives, whose dedication has been instrumental in achieving these milestones.

He encouraged the people of Kenema to uphold President Bio’s legacy, emphasizing that the new school represents a major step in addressing challenges such as inadequate midwifery staffing and limited access to quality healthcare. The Minister noted that the President’s investment in healthcare infrastructure would leave an indelible mark on the nation.

In his keynote address, President Bio thanked the people of Kenema for their hospitality and reaffirmed his commitment to the district, which he referred to as his hometown. He described the commissioning of the School of Midwifery as a defining moment in Sierra Leone’s healthcare journey.

The President highlighted the significant strides made under his administration in reducing infant mortality. However, he also acknowledged challenges in the midwifery sector, including inadequate infrastructure, tutor shortages, and an imbalance in the distribution of midwives, with most concentrated in Freetown.

To address these challenges, President Bio stated that his government, in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank, had made significant investment through the “Save the Mother” initiative. This funding facilitated the construction of the School of Midwifery in Kenema, which will serve the Eastern region and beyond. The school features modern facilities, including faculty quarters, a resource center, a fully equipped midwifery skills laboratory, and a community radio station dedicated to healthcare sensitization.

President Bio emphasized the importance of ownership, urging the people of Kenema to maintain the facility as their own. He called on the Ministry of Health, faculty, and community to ensure the school’s sustainability and uphold high standards.

The President noted his deliberate choice of Kenema for the school, describing it as a strategic hub for the Eastern region. He highlighted the district’s transformation under his leadership, including the provision of electricity, improved roads, a university, and now the School of Midwifery. These developments, he said, reflect his administration’s commitment to regional equity and national progress.

In closing, President Bio expressed gratitude to all partners who contributed to the project, including the Islamic Development Bank and the Ministry of Health. He dedicated the school to the glory of God and the betterment of Sierra Leone, formally declaring it open to the public.

The newly commissioned school boasts international-standard facilities and is the first midwifery school in Sierra Leone to operate its own radio station. The maiden broadcast from the station was delivered by President Bio, who used the opportunity to address the people of Kenema. He extended seasonal greetings and reaffirmed his commitment to the district’s development