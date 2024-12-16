Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Presides Over The Swearing-In Ceremony Of The New Attorney-General And Minister Of Justice, Reaffirms His Government’s Commitment To The Justice Sector

State House, Freetown, Monday, 16 December 2024 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Alpha Sesay, Esq. During the event, the President reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering support for advancing the justice sector in Sierra Leone.

The ceremony commenced with a declaration of purpose by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Emmanuel Gaima. He referenced Section 64 of the 1991 Constitution, which establishes the office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice. Dr. Gaima highlighted that, in line with constitutional provisions and conventional practice, the ceremony was held under the auspices of the President to formally administer the oath of office to the new Attorney-General.

In his remarks, Mr. Alpha Sesay, Esq., expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Bio for entrusting him with this critical role. Reflecting on his extensive legal career, which has seen him work across various districts in Sierra Leone and advocate for human rights, Mr. Sesay pledged to advance the President’s vision of a people-centered justice system. He emphasized his commitment to ensuring that justice is accessible and effectively delivered to the citizens of Sierra Leone.

President Bio congratulated Mr. Sesay on his appointment and extended his gratitude to the outgoing Attorney-General for his service to the Ministry. Acknowledging the challenging nature of the role, the President encouraged Mr. Sesay to leverage the wealth of expertise within the legal fraternity to enrich his knowledge and execute his duties effectively.

The President also reminded Mr. Sesay of his critical responsibility to provide sound legal advisory to the government, noting the significance of timely delivery of justice. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” President Bio said, stressing the importance of maintaining the balance between judicial independence and ensuring the stability, economic growth, and peace of the nation.

“As citizens, we rely on you not to carry arms but to uphold the principles of law to maintain peace and foster national development,” the President stated. He assured the Attorney-General that his administration will respect the independence of the justice sector, adding, “Those orders from above are not coming from my office, and they will never come from there.” He emphasised.

The President closed by reaffirming his government’s commitment to strengthening Sierra Leone’s justice system to serve the interests of all its people.