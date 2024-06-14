Global Fund Commits Over $136 Million Grant to Support Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio’s Commitment to Sustainable Health Systems

State House, Freetown, Friday 14 June 2024 – Head of Grant Management Division at Global Fund, Mark Eldon-Edington, and his team from Geneva have officially presented a cheque for $136,244,674 to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio as part of its new grant cycle to fight HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The launching ceremony of the Global Fund Grant Cycle 7 is a pivotal step in combating the three diseases and a demonstration of dedication and collaboration between the government of Sierra Leone and its partner, the Global Fund, an international financing and partnership organisation that aims to support attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Head of the Grant Management Division expressed appreciation for the strong commitment of the government and people of Sierra Leone to addressing the many challenges in the health sector, especially in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria. He acknowledged the gains made, particularly in the reduction in malaria cases and the available data on the status of persons living with HIV in the country.

President Julius Maada Bio expressed profound gratitude to the Global Fund and reminded the audience that, since he became President in 2018, his government had pioneered the advancement of the country’s human capital development across key pillars: education, health, agriculture, and social protection.

He said his government’s commitment to increasing access to health care specifically was informed by a firm belief that “good health” was the great equaliser that allowed citizens to be more productive for longer periods and also allowed them to pursue gainful economic activities.

“We have not been alone in this journey to improve health outcomes; we have a multitude of donors and technical partners. Among our most steadfast allies is the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. Together, we have intensified our efforts to strengthen the health systems of our nation.

“Today, we gather on behalf of the people of Sierra Leone, particularly beneficiaries of this grant, to receive additional funds from the Global Fund for the upcoming Grant Cycle 7, which will start on July 1, 2024, and end on June 30, 2027.

“I am also pleased to announce six million and seven hundred thousand United States dollars (USD 6.7 million) in counterpart funding from the government as part of our commitment to improving human capital development within the Big Five Game Changers. This substantial commitment increases our contribution by 43% from the previous cycle, in which the government met its full obligation.

“It is with great pleasure that I launch a total approved amount of one hundred and thirty-six million, two hundred and forty-four thousand, and six hundred and seventy-four United States dollars (USD 136,244,674) for the people of Sierra Leone to fight against HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria and to strengthen the health systems,” the President said.