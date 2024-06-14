Japanese Government Hands Over $16 Million Paediatric Center of Excellence Hospital to Support Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio’s Commitment to Improving Universal Health Coverage

Constituency 132, Lumley, Freetown, Friday 14 June 2024 – Government of Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA, has handed over a well-furnished and equipped state-of-the-earth paediatric hospital worth $16,600,000, to support His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio’s commitment and determination to improving health care service delivery.

The President Dr Julius Maada Bio Paediatric Centre of Excellence has a bed capacity of 166 for patients and 46 for mothers in the Special Baby Care Unit. It comprises an emergency room, an operation theatre, a special outpatient clinic, a paediatric intensive care unit, a high-dependency unit, an isolation unit, a surgical ward, an oncology special care unit, a kangaroo mother care unit, and a special baby care unit.

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Jalikatu Mustapha, confirmed that the newly commissioned hospital was one of the best in the sub-region in terms of equipment, facilities, and bed capacity. She added that the Ola During Hospital had 160 beds for the millions of children accessing it, which was why the President engaged his Japanese brother and friend to help with the construction of the Paediatric Centre of Excellence.

Member of Parliament for Constituency 132, who doubles as the deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Tawa Conteh, said the construction work was possible as a result of the government’s decision to agree to pay the thousands of squatters who occupied the government property. He thanked the people of Lumley for monitoring the project and for also believing in the government of President Bio.

The JICA Chief Representative in Sierra Leone, Madam Suzuki Momoko, described the ceremony as memorable, especially when it rained before the commencement of the ceremony. She confirmed that the hospital was well equipped with modern-day medical equipment and that it would contribute to improving the quality of health care for children in Sierra Leone.

Minister of Health, Dr Austin Demby, thanked President Bio for his visionary leadership and commitment to the attainment of universal health coverage, where no one would be left behind.

President Julius Maada Bio described the achievement by his government as another milestone in the pursuit of human capital development for Sierra Leoneans. He noted that the ceremony was born out of the challenging figures of the country’s infant mortality rate some six years ago, coupled with overcrowding at the Ola During hospital, the only such facility in Freetown.

The President said with increased determination he was able to call for support from the Government of Japan to construct the paediatric hospital of excellence, and expressed sincere gratitude to the Japanese Government, JICA for completing the project on time and to the Ministry of Health and Ola During Hospital for their commitment to saving lives.

