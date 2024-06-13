Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye Ends Working Visit to Sierra Leone, Assures Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio of Commitment to Strengthening Diplomatic, Bilateral Relations

His Excellency President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of the Republic of Senegal has ended a day-long working visit to Sierra Leone, meeting President Dr Julius Maada Bio, Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, First Lady Fatima Bio and government officials at the Presidency in Freetown.

Both leaders shared pleasantries before the commencement of talks on a wide range of issues of common interest, emphasising the spirit of consultation and cooperation. The discussions were followed by the signing of a joint communiqué by the foreign affairs ministries of Senegal and Sierra Leone.

His Excellency Bassirou Faye expressed delight and happiness for the warm reception accorded him and his delegation, while emphasising how happy he was that President Bio graced his swearing-in ceremony in early April. He said he was happy to strengthen the already established diplomatic relationship between the two countries, which would contribute to many opportunities for both nations.

He pleaded with President Bio to ensure that they worked toward strengthening the maintenance, monitoring, and usage of the Mixed Commission, which, according to him, had been dormant for a long time now. He said the issue of security and peace was very important for the region and the continent in general, pointing out that Sierra Leone’s representation at the UN Security Council in the Non-Permanent category was very significant.

He called on President Bio to work with the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union for peace and stability in the continent.

“His Excellency, we are aware of your commitment to peace and regional stability. I want to assure you of my unflinching commitment and support in that regard and rest assured that I want to sit right next to you in achieving lasting peace in the region and Africa. On behalf of my delegation, I want to thank you for the brotherhood welcome and to assure you that Sierra Leone will always be my second home,” President Faye assured.

President Julius Maada Bio, while welcoming President Faye and delegation to Sierra Leone, on behalf of the government and people, said he was happy to receive his brother and colleague and confirmed that “Sierra Leone is aware of your coming. I am grateful for your visit, and I want to say thank you and welcome to Freetown”.

He informed his colleague, who was visiting Sierra Leone for the first time, that he was hopeful that that would not be his last visit because, “this is your second home. We have lots of Senegalese here, and language should not be a border”.

President Bio urged the Senegalese President that it was their duty as young leaders to strengthen that diplomatic relationship through joint communiqués that could bring tangible development to the two countries. He said Sierra Leone on the UN Security Council would need Senegal’s support, especially with problems in the Sahel region and called on his colleague to join him and others in finding a permanent solution to them.

