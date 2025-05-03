GAVI CEO Pays Courtesy Call On Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Reaffirms Strong Partnership And Support

Presidential Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Friday, 2 May 2025 – The Chief Executive Officer of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, Dr. Sania Nishtar, has led a high-level delegation to pay a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio at his residence ahead of the commemoration of the 2025 World Immunization Week in Sierra Leone. The visit underscored GAVI’s commitment to supporting the government’s efforts in strengthening immunisation systems and improving child health across the nation.

Welcoming the delegation, Minister of Health Dr. Austin Demby expressed gratitude to President Bio for granting audience to the visiting team. He emphasised that the decision to host the commemoration of this year’s Immunisation Week in Freetown was a recognition of the President’s exceptional leadership and Sierra Leone’s remarkable contributions to the continent’s immunisation agenda over the past five years.

Dr. Sania Nishtar expressed her honour at meeting President Bio, praising his leadership and the First Lady, Dr. Fatima Bio, for championing immunisation and child health in Sierra Leone. She highlighted the country’s notable progress in vaccinating more children compared to some larger nations, attributing the success to strong political will and strategic partnerships.

“I am proud of what Sierra Leone has accomplished. Your Excellency, under your leadership, Sierra Leone is on the world stage on immunization. Despite the challenges posed by Ebola and COVID-19 outbreaks, you emerged more resilient. I thank you, on behalf of GAVI, for your unwavering commitment,” Dr. Nishtar said.

She reaffirmed GAVI’s partnership with Sierra Leone, stating: “We will continue to stand by your side. Even in these globally uncertain times, we remain committed to supporting your government and the people of Sierra Leone.”

Representing the African Union, Professor Julio Rakotonitina, Director for Health and Humanitarian Affairs, commended President Bio’s exemplary leadership and dedication to immunisation efforts across the continent. He noted that President Bio’s implementation of the Addis Ababa Declaration on Immunisation, especially the commitments on political engagement and best practice development, had significantly advanced the African Union’s health goals.

Professor Rakotonitina further highlighted the President’s broader contributions to the AU, noting that Sierra Leone’s progress under his leadership continues to yield meaningful gains that the entire continent celebrates.

In his response, President Bio extended a warm welcome to Dr. Nishtar and the visiting delegation on behalf of the government and people of Sierra Leone. He acknowledged the fruitful relationship between his country and GAVI, expressing appreciation for the support received over the years.

“As a nation, we deeply value our partnership with GAVI. Development cannot be achieved without a strong and inclusive healthcare system, from infancy to old age,” President Bio remarked. “My vision for human capital development is holistic. It encompasses education, health, agriculture, gender equity, and youth empowerment.”

The President reaffirmed his personal and governmental commitment to ensuring every child in Sierra Leone receives the full complement of essential vaccines, adding: “This is not just a political statement; it is a commitment rooted in our belief in the dignity and worth of every Sierra Leonean.”

