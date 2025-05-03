Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Fatima Maada Bio Attend Inauguration Of Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema

Libreville, Gabon, Saturday, 3 May 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio joined world leaders in Libreville, Gabon, to attend the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of the Gabonese Republic, at the invitation of His Excellency Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, following his election as the 4th President of Gabon on 8 April 2025.

The inauguration was attended by several other African and global dignitaries, including the Presidents of Ghana, Senegal, The Gambia, Rwanda, Kenya, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Burundi, Djibouti, and Guinea; the Vice President of Nigeria; the Chairperson of the African Union, H.E. Azali Assoumani; the U.S. President’s Special Adviser on Africa, Massad Boulos; and the Special Envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Mu Hong.

In his inaugural address, President Nguema pledged to restore dignity to the Gabonese people and outlined a foreign policy vision centered on strengthening international engagement. He emphasized Gabon’s readiness to cooperate with global partners while respecting institutions and the rule of law.

“I am aware of this responsibility and pledge to be at the service of you, the Gabonese people. This is the time of the Fifth Republic,” stated President Nguema in his address to the nation.

The presence of President Bio and the First Lady at the ceremony symbolizes Sierra Leone’s commitment to fostering strong bilateral ties and continental solidarity. Sierra Leone and Gabon enjoy warm diplomatic relations and are both signatories to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to reduce trade barriers and enhance intra-African commerce.

