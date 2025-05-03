Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Fatima Bio Arrive In Gabon For Inauguration Of President Oligui Nguema

Libreville, Gabon, 2 May 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio have safely arrived in Libreville, Gabon, to attend the inauguration ceremony of Gabon’s President-Elect, His Excellency Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

President Bio was warmly received at the Léon-Mba Libreville International Airport by President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

President-Elect Oligui Nguema is set to be sworn in on Saturday, 3 May 2025, at the Angondjé Stadium.

For further enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl