Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches National Poppy Week, Reaffirms Commitment To The Military

State House, Freetown, Tuesday, 5 November 2024 – His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, has formally launched the National Poppy Week celebration at State House, reaffirming his government’s commitment to supporting the military and honoring the courage, dedication, and sacrifices of servicemen and women. Addressing current and ex-service personnel, the President underscored the administration’s pledge to provide financial support and essential tools for the military, ensuring veterans receive the compensation, respect, and opportunities they deserve.

During the solemn ceremony, President Bio urged citizens to use the upcoming Remembrance Day, on Sunday, 10 November 2024, as a time to reflect on the courage and dedication of those who have defended Sierra Leone’s peace and values. “This year’s Remembrance Day serves as a profound tribute to the men and women who have stood on the frontlines, defending our way of life and safeguarding the future of all Sierra Leoneans,” he stated.

The President paid tribute to those who served in both World Wars, highlighting their sacrifices not only for Sierra Leone but also for global peace and human dignity. He also reminded attendees of the need to honor not only those who served in historical conflicts but also those who have perished in recent national challenges, including the tragic loss of 18 security personnel on November 26, 2023.

Emphasizing the role of our security forces, President Bio said that our military has long been a pillar of strength, resilience, and unity. “We owe our veterans. those who have served and those who continue to serve, a debt that can never be fully repaid,” the President said, noting that their sacrifices allow Sierra Leoneans to live in peace, with the freedom for families to thrive and a future secured. “You have given yourselves selflessly, not for recognition but out of a belief in a brighter future for Sierra Leone,” he added.

President Bio also honored the families of fallen servicemen, acknowledging the sacrifices they endure in keeping their loved ones’ memories alive. He emphasized that Sierra Leone’s recent history has taught its people the value of peace and the critical need to protect it, expressing the government’s commitment to supporting the military through proper remuneration, necessary tools, and respect for veterans’ contributions.

Additionally, he extended gratitude to the British government and the Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services for their steadfast support for veterans and widows from World War II and the pre-independence era.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Kamara, acting chairman of the Sierra Leone Ex-Servicemen Association, thanked President Bio, the Poppy Day planning committee, and the citizens of Sierra Leone for joining the Commonwealth in honoring those who served in the two World Wars. He emphasized the significance of commemorating not only the wartime contributions but also the troops’ roles in peacekeeping missions across Africa. Kamara expressed appreciation for British support to registered families of fallen soldiers and pledged the association’s loyalty to President Bio and his government.