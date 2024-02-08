CEO of World Vision UK and Executive Director of BRAC International Pay Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Commit to Supporting Government Programmes

State House, Freetown, Thursday 8 February 2024 – Chief Executive Officer of World Vision UK, Fola Komolafe, and Executive Director of BRAC International, Shameran Abdel, have paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, where they assured of their unwavering commitment to supporting government programmes and to tailoring their strategies to the country’s Medium Term National Development Plan.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Madam Kenyeh Barlay, introduced the visitors and said World Vision was one of the few organisations that had made great strides in the country. She said they had been in Sierra Leone for 28 years and were champion child advocates.

The CEO of World Vision UK thanked President Bio for hosting her and her team and for the warm partnership they had enjoyed with the government of Sierra Leone. She assured of their steadfast commitment to supporting the national office of World Vision so that they would be in a position to embark on several projects and also committed to co-creating solutions with the government.

Madam Fola Komolafe thanked President Bio for his recent commitment to food security, pointing out that, as the new CEO, it was a timely opportunity for her to ensure their new strategies were in line with those of the government of Sierra Leone, especially on food security. She expressed delight in being in the country, stressing that they look forward to a stronger working partnership model with the government.

Chief Minister, Dr David Moinina Sengeh, described BRAC as one of the very supportive partners to the government and people of Sierra Leone, stating that the CEO and team had concluded an impactful visit across their operational areas in the country.

Executive Director of BRAC International, Shameran Abdel, thanked the Chief Minister for his kind words and congratulated President Bio for his leadership and open-door policy.

Mr. Shameran Abdel said they had been working in Sierra Leone since 2016 on education, agriculture, and food security. He revealed that they were also operating the largest microfinance in the country, with over 70,000 beneficiaries, 75 percent were women and more than 550 staff.

He further stated that they were working to ensure they scaled up impacts across the country while also appreciating the great partnership with the government and the central bank.

He told the President that they had branches in all 16 districts and had a partnership with the Master Card aimed at growing their portfolio, thereby raising more money to embark on more projects in Sierra Leone.

President Julius Maada Bio thanked and welcomed both heads of World Vision and BRAC and their teams to Sierra Leone on behalf of his government and the people, pointing out that it was always a pleasure to welcome partners who had been supportive of the government’s agenda.

The President said that they had always been true and good partners to the country and the government. He assured them of his government’s commitment to supporting their programmes. He reminded them that his government was very ambitious in terms of development and that he would always embrace partners.

