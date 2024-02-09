Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Opens 59th Jalsa Salana of Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Assures of Government’s Commitment to Religious Tolerance

Ahmadiyya Secondary School Bo, Friday 9 February 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has formally opened the 59th Jalsa Salana conference of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at worldwide in the southern city of Bo, with the mission to remind its followers and true believers of Allah about His deeds, peace and tolerance, love, and compassion among mankind.

The special guest from Markaz, Maulana Azhar Haneef, while relaying the message from His Holiness the Khalifa of Islam Ahmadiyya, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (atba), said he was impressed with the way the mission was holding their annual Jalsa Salana. He prayed that Allah would bless the annual gathering of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community with great success, supplicating for all those participating to gain immense spiritual blessings.

Maulana Azhar Haneef said, “Certainly, the Jalsa of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, which are now held in every corner of the globe, where Ahmadi Muslims, filled with pious and noble sentiments, gather in their thousands and proclaim the name of the Promised Messiah with respect and honour, and all manifestations of the grand fulfillment of this divine promise.

“The promised Messiah has started; do not consider this gathering to be the same as any ordinary worldly gathering. Rather, the case of this is such that it is founded upon the pure support of truth and the propagation of Islam. The foundation stone of this community has been laid by Allah, the Almighty Himself, and the nations that will soon come and join its fold have been prepared. This is because it is the work of that all-powerful being, for whom nothing is impossible.”

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio, while welcoming Muslims and guests to the 59th Jalsa Salana, said all praise and thanks be to Allah, the Most Gracious and Most Merciful for allowing the Jama’at to gather again this year to join the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in the country for their annual conference.

“This important Muslim gathering has become a bastion for promoting spiritual growth, fostering community among members, and providing a platform for religious discourse. The Jalsa Salana is a time of unity, spiritual reflection, and renewal—a moment when we strengthen our faith and dedication to the teachings of the Ahmadiyya Mission.”

“The sense of togetherness within our community and spiritual awakening experienced at this annual gathering are much needed in our nation today. The Jalsa Salana holds immense significance in fostering unity, understanding, and peace in our country.

“Our participation indicates our collective determination to seek spiritual and moral advancement, beneficial social interaction, and, most importantly, increase our personal relationship with God,” the President told the Jama’at.

President Bio reminded the gathering to reflect upon the theme, “ISLAM MEANS PEACE,” which encapsulated the essence of Islam and resonated deeply with the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). He stated that “Islam means to achieve peace—peace with God, peace within oneself, and peace with the creations of God—through wholly submitting oneself to God and accepting His guidance”.

The President also called on the occasion to remember that “our great nation is a confluence of two main religions (Islam and Christianity) with strong government-backed freedom for religious practices. As a nation known for its religious diversity and tolerance, we must continue to foster an environment where individuals of different faiths can coexist harmoniously”.

The Amir of Ahmadiyya Mission in Sierra Leone, Amir Musa Mewa Esq., thanked President Bio, the First Lady Madam Fatima Maada Bio, guests, and well-wishers who left their busy schedules to attend the 59th Jalsa Salana.

He urged Muslims to be kind, tolerant, peaceful, and to refrain from retaliation, noting that whoever attributed those qualities had done so in fulfillment of the rights of Allah to mankind. He stressed that the advent of the Founder of Ahmadiyya was to bring mankind closer to God, thereby reminding them of their responsibilities to Allah.

