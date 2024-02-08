Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Credentials from Ambassadors of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Liberia, Encourages Strengthening Bilateral Relations

State House, Freetown, Thursday 8 February 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received letters of credence from the Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Alexey Popov, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to the Republic of Sierra Leone, Her Excellency Madam Angie Lavela von Ballmoos.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Timothy Musa Kabba, presented the ambassadors-designate to the Republic of Sierra Leone to His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio. The incoming ambassadors officially presented their letters of credibility and the letters of recall of their predecessor to the President.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio congratulated the new heads of missions in Sierra Leone on their appointments and formally welcomed them to Sierra Leone on behalf of his government and the people. He assured them of peace and stability while expressing optimism that, with their presence, the bilateral relationships between Sierra Leone and their respective countries would be strengthened.

President Bio thanked the ambassadors and expressed how happy he was to receive them, pointing out that his government was looking forward to seeing how they could broaden the bilateral relationships between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Liberia.

The President said there was quite a lot they could learn and achieve together, reminding them that the country’s flagship programme was agriculture and that he was looking forward to cooperating with the Russian Federation in that direction.

He assured the Republic of Liberia that, as a sister country, they were always on the minds of Sierra Leoneans, while looking forward to a strong and fruitful bilateral relationship.

The Ambassadors expressed their gratitude and appreciation to President Bio for the warm welcome and reception accorded them, noting that they felt honoured to present their letters of credence and hoped to be able to represent their countries well in Sierra Leone.

President Julius Maada Bio proposed a toast to a healthy bilateral relationship between Sierra Leone, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Liberia.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl