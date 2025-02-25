The King’s Foundation Pays Courtesy Call On Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Commits To Supporting Sierra Leone’s Urban Development

State House, Freetown, Tuesday, 25 February 2025– His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio has welcomed Mr. Leslie Ohomele, Associate Director of the King’s Foundation in the United Kingdom, during a courtesy visit at State House.

Declaring the purpose of the visit, Press Secretary Yusuf Keketorma Sandi Esq stated that the courtesy visit is a follow-up to President Bio’s engagement in Scotland with the King’s Foundation and his commitment to support the work of the King’s Foundation in Sierra Leone.

Mr. Ohomele expressed his gratitude to President Bio, for the warm reception. He explained the strategic objectives of his visit which include to conduct an in-person evaluation of the Rapid Planning Toolkit work in Bo City and to discuss proposed deployment of the Rapid Planning Toolkit in other provincial cities. Mr Ohomele also informed the President that he will discuss strategic partnership with the relevant stakeholders to deliver the Sustainable Urbanization & Development training programme designed by the King’s Foundation. He assured President Bio of the Foundation’s commitment to supporting the government’s vision for sustainable urbanization.

Speaking on behalf of Bo City Council, Development and Planning Officer Madam Haja Halimah Lukay emphasized that cities are vital assets requiring collective efforts and stakeholders’ engagement to ensure their sustainability. She highlighted that, in collaboration with the the King’s Foundation, Bo City Council has implemented a Comprehensive Rapid Planning Toolkit to guide urban planning and promote sustainable urbanization.

She further noted that the toolkit has already enhanced service delivery, improving access to essential facilities, utilities, and recreational spaces. She suggested that once successfully implemented in Bo, the Toolkit should be expanded to other municipalities to address challenges related to climate change and urban development.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ambassador Tamba Lamina, expressed his strong support for the initiative. He emphasized the importance of long-term planning across all cities and localities, including defining council boundaries and structuring community and private property developments. He expressed optimism about scaling the initiative nationwide, using Bo as a benchmark for best practices in urban planning.

President Julius Maada Bio reaffirmed his commitment to sustainable urban planning and development. He acknowledged that Mr. Ohomele’s visit and the engagement with the King’s Foundation stem from discussions held in Scotland and his prior consultations with the key stakeholders in Bo City.

He stressed the urgency of developing a national urban master plan to strategically guide the placement of utilities and infrastructure, considering the rapid expansion of cities across Sierra Leone. The President called for an inclusive approach that involves landowners, local councils, civil society organizations, the media, and citizens in the planning and implementation of sustainable urban initiatives.

“The rapid pace of urbanization requires immediate attention. We must embark on this journey with our people to create cities that are well-organized, sustainable, and harmonious with our natural environment,” President Bio emphasized.

He reaffirmed his belief that Bo City can serve as a model, demonstrating the effectiveness of structured urban planning before scaling the initiative nationwide.