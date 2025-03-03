Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Abuja, Aims To Strengthen Agricultural Partnerships

Abuja, Nigeria, 3 March 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, marking a significant step in his administration’s commitment to advancing agricultural development and food security in Sierra Leone.

Upon arrival, President Bio was warmly received by Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Julius F. Sandy, alongside officials from the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and staff of the Sierra Leone High Commission.

The visit, facilitated by an invitation from the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan, Nigeria, underscores the President’s dedication to enhancing food security through his flagship initiative, “Feed Salone.”

As part of his engagements, President Bio has already met with His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria. Their discussions centered on strengthening bilateral relations, with a particular focus on agriculture, trade, and investment. President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to supporting Sierra Leone’s development efforts, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation in achieving food security and economic growth.

During his time in Nigeria, President Bio will engage with IITA, a globally renowned agricultural research institute, to explore innovative strategies for boosting agricultural productivity. By studying IITA’s successful models, he aims to adopt and tailor best practices that will empower local farmers, improve crop yields, and attract greater investment in Sierra Leone’s agricultural sector.

This collaboration has the potential to transform Sierra Leone’s farming landscape, fostering inclusive economic growth and contributing to the fight against hunger and poverty. Recognizing the critical role of research-driven solutions in sustainable agriculture, President Bio is keen on forging strong partnerships with key development stakeholders to advance the goals of “Feed Salone.”