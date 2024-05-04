Statement by His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at the 15th Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC), Banjul, Republic of The Gambia – 4th – 5th May 2024

Banjul, The Gambia, Saturday 4 May 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio is attending the two-day engagement of the Organisation of Islamic Conference, OIC, in The Gambia
Nairobi, Kenya, Monday 29 April 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has attended the two-day International Development Association Heads of State summit, IDA21, to discuss key priorities
State House, Freetown, Friday 12 April 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has presided over the signing of Performance Contracts, a commitment between the President and cabinet