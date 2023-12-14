National Address by His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, on the Official Launch of the National Public Health Agency, Freetown International Conference Centre – Thursday, 14 December 2023

Freetown International Conference Centre, Thursday 14 December 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has launched the National Public Health Agency, NPHA, describing the event as a “landmark
Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday 12 December 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has joined his colleague President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to celebrate the 20th anniversary
Aso Rock, Abuja, Sunday 10 December 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio is in Abuja for the 64th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State