Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Completes Nomination Process As Candidate for the SLPP, Commits to Peaceful Elections, and Assures of Development and Security

ECSL Headquarters, Tower Hill, Freetown, Tuesday 2 May 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, Presidential Candidate of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party, SLPP, and Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, his running mate on the ticket, have successfully gone through the nomination process to contest in the 24 June 2023 elections.

The nomination at the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone, ECSL, started after President Bio had earlier completed and signed the online form and the portal had verified and approved that the candidate had certified his willingness to stand for elections to the office of the President of Sierra Leone.

He had also indicated his qualification for the office of the President in accordance with the law and named Dr Juldeh Jalloh as his designated candidate for the office of Vice President, who consented.

Today, the verified printout copies of the detailed information captured in the commission’s data were issued to the candidates as a certified no-objection nomination by the national returning officer as acceptance of their nomination.

National Returning Officer and Chairman of ECSL, Mohamed Kenewui Konneh, said, “Pursuant to Sections 43 and 44 of the Public Elections Act, 2022, and having received your nomination as Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates to whom these nomination papers relate, and to which you have stated, you are qualified for election for the offices of President and Vice President, respectively, of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

“By statutory declaration herein, I hereby provisionally accept your nomination for the above position, pending any objection to the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone. Congratulations,” he declared.

In his responses to the declaration and address to the media, President Bio reiterated his commitment to the peaceful conduct of the 24 June 2023 elections after having successfully gone through the nomination process with his Vice Presidential candidate.

“As the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, my records for peaceful behaviour and conduct are beyond reproach. I have fought for Sierra Leone on the war front and at the peace table, and I will continue to fight not only for development but also for peace, development, and security.

“Therefore, before this nation, I commit that I, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Presidential candidate of the great Sierra Leone People’s Party, will conduct a free and fair election through the ECSL and that I will do everything in my power to make sure that we have a peaceful election.

“I have been here three times in the past to be nominated, and my records are quite clear as far as my conduct is concerned, both as a person and as a member of my party. That is what I will commit, again today, to this nation. I am confident that I am going to win this election”.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit