Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio to Deliver a Public Lecture on Democracy, Progressive Politics, and Inclusive Development in Africa at the University of Pennsylvania, USA

State House, Freetown, Sunday 10 March 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio will deliver the 3rd Annual Distinguished Lecture in African Studies of the Center for Africana Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, USA.

The Public Lecture with the theme “Navigating the Future: Democracy, Progressive Politics, and Inclusive Development in Africa ─ The Sierra Leone Experience” is billed to be held on March 25, 2024, at Perry World House.

His Excellency President Bio’s choice as this year’s Guest Lecturer stems from his exemplary leadership and growing pan-African influence as a committed democrat, people-centric leader, and an apostle of Good Governance and Inclusive Development in Africa.

The lecture series began in the 2021-2022 academic year to highlight the most significant leaders and voices in Africa, including imminent politicians, prominent and vibrant scholars, artists, and critical thinkers in African Studies.

His Excellency President Bio becomes the 3rd African Leader to deliver this important lecture, after the first Black Nobel Laureate in Literature, Nigeria’s Professor Wole Soyinka, and the President of Botswana, President Mokgweetsi Masisi.