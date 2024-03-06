UAE and Sierra Leone Presidents Discuss Bilateral Relations

Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday 6 March 2024 – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, to discuss ties between their two countries and ways to enhance them further, especially in the economic, trade and investment sectors.

The two leaders exchanged views on a number of regional and international topics of mutual interest.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and His Excellency explored ways to increase bilateral collaboration to help achieve the development ambitions of both nations and their citizens.

His Highness highlighted the UAE’s strategic direction to strengthen ties with countries across the African continent and to pursue all opportunities that promote sustainable growth, prosperity and stability.

The President of Sierra Leone expressed his heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception and praised the UAE’s support for his country. His Excellency Julius Maada Bio stressed his keenness to support further growth in relations between the UAE and Sierra Leone in various fields.

