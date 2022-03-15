Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Shares Aspirations with Vietnamese Counterpart, Addresses Official State Dinner Marking His Visit

Presidential Palace, Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday 15 March 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has shared his plans for Sierra Leone with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam when he addressed an official state dinner marking his visit to the world’s third largest exporter of rice.

At the state banquet attended by top government officials, heads of ministries and Prime Minister, Phạm Minh Chính, President Bio disclosed that on April 18, 2018, the late President Trần Đại Quang, sent him a congratulatory message on his election and in that gesture, he assured that Vietnam had not forgotten Sierra Leone.

“Sierra Leone, like Vietnam, has triumphed over a history of adversity and war. But Sierra Leone is inspired by the patriotism, commitment, and staying power of the people of Vietnam. Out of war, you have developed a peaceful and thriving nation.

“But we are even more inspired that your leadership took bold and well-thought-out decisions to open up the economy, lower the cost of doing business, and invest in purposeful infrastructure and human capital development. No doubt, the impact of those decisions is evident in how well your country has thrived since then. Our country’s new direction philosophy is closely aligned with that mindset that transformed this nation,” he said.

President Bio noted that within a spirit of solidarity and mutual cooperation, Sierra Leone was eager to share ideas and experiences, explore strengths, and offer opportunities for closer ties with a friendly nation like Vietnam, adding that his government believed that there was a lot to learn from Vietnam apart from deepening the ties at all levels.

In his response, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam reemphaised his commitment to collaborate with the government of Sierra Leone and promised to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

