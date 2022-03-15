Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Meets President Xuan Phuc, Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Fisheries Sign MoU

Presidential Palace, Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday 15 March 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has held a fruitful meeting with President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and witnessed the signing of Memoranda of Understanding with key ministries in the Southeast Asian country.

After Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Fisheries and Marine Resources and Agriculture signed and exchanged agreement commitments with their counterparts, President Bio engaged the country’s Prime Minister, Phạm Minh Chính, and later proceeded to perform a wreath-laying ceremony at the Mausoleum of the late Vietnamese President, Ho Chi Minh, and at the Monument of Heroes and Martyrs.

The MoU signed by the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Abu Bakar Karim and Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam, was for the promotion and protection of investments and the Agreement for Scientific and Technical Cooperation between the two countries.

It could be recalled that the Vietnamese President extended an invitation to President Bio when they met at the 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2021, praising his ability to maintain political and social stability in the resource-rich West African nation.

The Vietnamese President observed that their relationship with other African countries had been stronger than it was because of their strong and growing bilateral ties, now resulting in more investments and developments in those African countries.

He expressed gratitude to President Bio and his delegation for the visit to his country, adding that that would not only strengthen their already very promising bilateral relations but would also enhance the exchange of ideas and experiences with the second-largest rice exporter in the world making billions of dollars every year.

In his response, President Bio commended President Phuc for the warm hospitality accorded him and his government officials, noting that since their meeting last year on the margins of the 76th UN General Assembly in New York, his Foreign Affairs Minister had constantly stayed in touch with the Vietnamese authorities.

President Bio added that his New Direction government had focused on human capital development with priorities on Free Quality Education that was already benefiting two million children, healthcare delivery and agriculture.

