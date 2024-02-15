Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Council of Churches in Sierra Leone on Centenary Celebrations, Recognises Their Role in Peacebuilding  

State House, Freetown, Thursday 15 February 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received the leadership of the Council of Churches in Sierra Leone, CCSL, accompanied by the Minister of Social Welfare, Mrs. Melrose Karminty, to talk about their centenary celebration in April this year.

The minister informed the President about the theme for this year, “Celebrating our past. Committing to the Present and inspiring a hopeful future” and described the Council as the second-oldest Christian council in Africa, established in 1924.

She said they had played important roles across Africa, citing their efforts at peacebuilding after the war in Sierra Leone.

President of CCSL, Rev. Henry Abioseh Alexander Solomon Samuels, extended their greetings to President Bio in the name of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and thanked him for allowing them to brief him despite his busy schedule.

“His Excellency, we recognise your great service to this nation and pray that God will reward you. We are here on behalf of the CCSL, which is celebrating 100 years of existence in 2024. It is in this regard, Your Excellency, that we are greatly honoured to invite you as our Grand Chief Patrol of the centenary celebration and to launch it on 1 April 2024,” he said.

Rev. Henry Samuels revealed that they intended to launch a celebration on 1 April 2024, and the celebration would continue throughout the year, culminating in a grand thanksgiving service on 22 September 2024. He further said, “We will be embarking on a centenary building project that will be a monumental testimony to the glory of God for 100 years of service to God and our nation”.

President Julius Maada Bio welcomed the executive members and thanked them for visiting and officially inviting him to the hundredth-anniversary celebration of the CCSL. He noted that it was worthy to celebrate a great organisation that had served the nation for a long time”.

He confirmed his availability and attendance and expressed hope that he would also be available for the thanksgiving in September. He recognised the Council’s great history in the country, especially during the war.

President Bio further noted the many efforts CCSL had invested to bring about peace in Sierra Leone, especially during those very difficult times. He said when people celebrate peace today as a nation, they should not ignore the role of organisations like the Inter-Religious Council, Women’s Group, CCSL, and many others who were there to make sure the war did not deteriorate further.

“For me, you played a very important role, which makes it possible for others to come and intervene. The CCSL has been a great part of this country, and, therefore, we should celebrate it,” the President recognised.

