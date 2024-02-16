Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Presides Over Swearing-In Ceremony of Judge of the Supreme Court, Says Judiciary Is Most Pivotal Arm of Government 

State House, Freetown, Friday 16 February 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has presided over the judicial oath-taking ceremony of Abdulai Masiyambay Bangura, Esq., who was recently appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone under the Constitution of Sierra Leone. Secretary to the President, Dr Julius Sandy, who the process also reminded that on the advice of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, under Section 135(2) of the Constitution of Sierra Leone, it pleased the President on 26 January 2024 to announce the appointment of Mr. Bangura as Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Sierra Leone. He said Parliament then interviewed the candidate to assess and determine his suitability or otherwise to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court.

“I am pleased to inform Your Excellency that on 8 February 2024, Parliament approved Abdulai Bangura Esq. as suitable to serve as Judge of the Supreme Court,” he said, adding that it then pleased His Excellency to issue a warrant of appointment to him as Judge of the Supreme Court on 14 February 2024. Dr Julius Sandy further disclosed that Mr. Bangura had accepted the appointment, noting that, “in accordance with Section 139 of the Constitution of Sierra Leone, Act No. 6 of 1991, we are, therefore, gathered here to present Abdulai Masiyambay Bangura Esq. to Your Excellency and to witness his oath-taking”. Mr. Bangura thanked the President for the opportunity to serve, pointing out that, “This has been a life-long desire, and I thank you very much for making me realise this ambition”. He registered his appreciation to His Lordship, the Chief Justice, and all the Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature for their advice to the President for his appointment and their support in parliament. The new Supreme Court Judge said the Paramount Chief of Kamaranka Chiefdom was in attendance to support him, demonstrating how happy they were, coming from Bombali District. He informed the President that he was a native of a small village in that northern district known as Makam, about four miles from Kamalo.

“His Excellency, on behalf of my family, I would like to register my appreciation and commit that I will go there and do my utmost to ensure that I justify the confidence you continue to repose in me and to do justice to all manners of men,” he assured.

President Julius Maada Bio, after issuing the warrant of appointment, said it was with honour and delight that he was formally congratulating Justice Bangura Esq. on his appointment. He admonished that although the Judge was no stranger to the fact that the arm of government in which he found himself was one of the most pivotal arms of government, the judiciary was in charge of making the nation stable.

He expressed optimism that the Judiciary would continue to provide the ecosystem in which citizens could live in harmony and peace, knowing that if anyone was wronged, they could go to court and seek redress.

“As I congratulate you, you have a critical task on your shoulders, and we hope that you and your colleagues will lead us in that direction. As a developing nation, we need justice to be dispensed in time, as we all know justice delayed is justice denied. It is that arm of government that we all look forward to because the criticality of its job cannot be overemphasized.

“As I welcome you, I also remind you of the task ahead of you. Thank you for accepting. And to the family and friends here today, we hope that we will give him the support he needs. And to the professional colleagues, we hope that you will also groom him to be a good judge. Thank you and congratulations,” the president ended.

