Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives 2023 Right To Access Information Annual Report, Commends Progress In Transparency And Governance

State House, Freetown, Wednesday, 5 February 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has received the 2023 Annual Report on the Right to Access Information at State House. The report was presented by the Chairman of the Right to Access Information Commission, Dr. Ibrahim Seaga Shaw, who expressed his profound gratitude to the President for his continued commitment to transparency and accountability.

In his remarks, Dr. Shaw highlighted that the Right to Access Information Act has significantly enhanced democratic governance by ensuring transparency and expanding opportunities for citizens to access crucial information for active participation in Sierra Leone’s democratic processes. He noted key achievements under his leadership, including the establishment of the Commission’s first-ever website, and other notable milestones such as making Sierra Leone the 24th country to join the International Conference of Information Commissioners (ICIC). The Chairman also requested a review of internal controls, management, and functional operations by institutions such as the Internal Audit Department and the Public Sector Reform Unit (PSRU).

Dr. Shaw commended President Bio for creating an enabling environment for free speech and access to information. He cited the repeal of Part 5 of the Public Order Act of 1965 in 2020, which previously criminalized libel. He also mentioned the enactment of the Cyber Security and Crime Act to enhance digital governance, the government’s commitment to ensuring independent operations of governance institutions, and ongoing public sector reforms, including a review of the Civil Service Code.

While presenting the report, Dr. Shaw emphasized that it contains detailed information on the Commission’s programmatic, operational, and financial activities, as well as an assessment of compliance by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) with the Right to Access Information law during the year under review.

In his response, President Bio thanked Dr. Shaw and his team for fulfilling their statutory obligation to present the report. He reiterated his administration’s dedication to enhancing access to information and transparency in governance.

“I extend my sincere gratitude for the strides you have made in ensuring access to information for all. Information is paramount, and we recognize its role in fostering accountability and participation in governance,” President Bio stated.

He assured the Commission that his government would carefully review the report’s recommendations, acknowledging both successes and challenges. “We will assess the findings and address the challenges identified. Strengthening institutions is key to ensuring they effectively deliver on their mandates,” he concluded.