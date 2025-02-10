Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Libya’s Special Envoy, Commits To Strengthening Bilateral Relations

State House, Freetown, Monday, 10 February 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio received the Special Envoy of the President of Libya, Khaled Kaim, who also serves as the Senior Political Adviser to the President of Libya, at State House. The envoy delivered a special message of solidarity and reaffirmed Libya’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Dr. Khaled Kaim expressed his gratitude to President Bio for his efforts in enhancing Africa’s status at the United Nations Security Council. He emphasized that Libya and Sierra Leone share many common interests as members of the African Union’s Committee of Ten (C-10) and founding members of the African Union. He noted that both nations can collaborate effectively to advance mutual goals. Additionally, he conveyed Libya’s appreciation for President Bio’s dedication to promoting the collective interests of Africa and its people.

Welcoming the Special Envoy and his delegation, President Bio reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between Sierra Leone and Libya. He acknowledged the longstanding and beneficial relationship between the two nations and expressed appreciation to the President, government, and people of Libya for their continued partnership. He also assured Libya of his government’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening their diplomatic and economic cooperation.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Madam Francess Piagie Alghali, introduced the Special Envoy and his team and provided President Bio with a briefing on their visit.