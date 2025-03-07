Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Reaffirms Commitment To Universal Health Coverage As Sierra Leone Secures $20 Million Pandemic Fund Award

State House, Freetown, Friday, 7 March 2025 – His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio has been briefed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Austin Demby, along with the Country Representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), on Sierra Leone’s successful award of $20 million from the Pandemic Fund.

The Pandemic Fund is a global financing mechanism dedicated to strengthening pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response in low- and middle-income countries. Sierra Leone’s allocation will be utilized to enhance disease surveillance, strengthen laboratory capacity, and expand workforce training, reinforcing the country’s health security infrastructure.

During the briefing, Dr. Austin Demby emphasized that securing the Pandemic Fund was a highly competitive process but through collaboration and strong partnerships with WHO and FAO, the Ministry of Health and Sanitation successfully presented a robust proposal that met all the necessary requirements and indicators. He highlighted that this award marks a significant shift in Sierra Leone’s health preparedness strategy, transitioning from reactive crisis management to proactive health security measures.

“The Pandemic Fund award ensures that Sierra Leone is not only responding to outbreaks but is continuously prepared to prevent and contain them,” Dr. Demby stated.

WHO Country Representative, Dr. George Ameh, commended President Bio for his steadfast commitment to achieving universal health coverage for all Sierra Leoneans. He noted that this commitment was evident when Sierra Leone voluntarily participated in the Universal Health Review.

“The leadership and dedication of President Bio and the Ministry of Health, along with the collaborative efforts of all partners, were instrumental in securing this funding,” Dr. Ameh stated. He further assured that with this funding, Sierra Leone is better equipped to respond proactively and effectively to public health threats.

FAO Country Representative, Dr. Saeed Abubakar Bancie, reaffirmed FAO’s commitment to working closely with the government. He outlined the fund’s three key focus areas: disease surveillance and early warning systems, laboratory systems and diagnostics, and health workforce development.

Dr. Bancie also acknowledged the government’s unwavering support for the health sector and pledged FAO’s technical expertise in strengthening livestock and animal health, which plays a critical role in preventing zoonotic diseases.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio congratulated the team of health experts and development partners for their dedication in crafting a compelling and well-structured proposal that led to Sierra Leone’s successful bid for the $20 million Pandemic Fund. He expressed deep appreciation for the collaboration between WHO, FAO, the Ministry of Health, and his government, emphasizing that effective partnerships yield tangible results.

“This achievement is a testament to what can be accomplished when we work together with determination and purpose. Strengthening our healthcare system is a national priority, and this funding will bolster our efforts in keeping Sierra Leoneans safe and healthy,” President Bio stated.

He reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to universal health coverage and urged the Ministry of Health and its partners to continue their efforts in enhancing the country’s health infrastructure.

“The hard work that secured this fund must now translate into tangible improvements in our healthcare system. Let us remain resolute in our mission to provide quality healthcare for every Sierra Leonean,” he concluded.